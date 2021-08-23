Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 509,332 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,903 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $26,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 161.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,162,770 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,094,329,000 after buying an additional 13,057,642 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 35.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,857,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,319,591,000 after buying an additional 11,791,493 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,979,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,321,808,000 after buying an additional 7,282,145 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 58.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 13,637,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $705,174,000 after buying an additional 5,013,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 9.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,815,350 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,213,982,000 after buying an additional 3,867,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,035 shares of company stock worth $3,339,606. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.54. The company had a trading volume of 16,206,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,351,236. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $58.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 51.21%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.60.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

