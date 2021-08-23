Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,734,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,590 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.73% of Post worth $188,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Post in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Post by 4,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Post during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Post by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Post during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE POST traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $113.13. The company had a trading volume of 220,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,759. Post Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.38 and a fifty-two week high of $117.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.69 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.07.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Post had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

POST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Post from $116.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist increased their price target on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. upped their price objective on Post from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Post from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.63.

In other news, Director David P. Skarie sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $94,783.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,243 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,866.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Grote sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $327,892.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,475.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

