Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Acquires 12,361 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,137,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,361 shares during the period. Humana makes up 1.9% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $503,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Humana during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 271.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Humana in the second quarter worth about $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Humana by 95.7% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the first quarter worth about $59,000. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HUM traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $414.47. The stock had a trading volume of 389,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,059. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.90. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $370.22 and a 12 month high of $475.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $438.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 21.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.65.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

