Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Makes New $425.30 Million Investment in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,460,445 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,297,000. Freeport-McMoRan makes up approximately 1.6% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.78% of Freeport-McMoRan as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,810,440 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,505,168,000 after buying an additional 15,067,867 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,664,650 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $515,837,000 after buying an additional 4,497,571 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,627,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,589,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 639.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,765,473 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $91,067,000 after buying an additional 2,391,625 shares during the last quarter. 74.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCX traded up $1.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.20. The stock had a trading volume of 16,015,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,209,340. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $14.35 and a one year high of $46.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.04.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

FCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BNP Paribas downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.19.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $746,018.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

