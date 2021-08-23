WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$157.25.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global to C$168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$145.00 target price on shares of WSP Global in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global to C$166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of WSP stock traded down C$3.26 on Monday, reaching C$163.84. 148,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,422. The company has a market cap of C$19.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$148.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.84, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18. WSP Global has a 1 year low of C$82.95 and a 1 year high of C$168.71.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

