Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $26.60 Million

Analysts expect Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) to report $26.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.30 million to $33.00 million. Redwood Trust posted sales of $22.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full year sales of $110.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $87.27 million to $123.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $143.33 million, with estimates ranging from $132.98 million to $150.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Redwood Trust.

Several research firms have issued reports on RWT. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Redwood Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.06.

NYSE RWT traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,380,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 6.63 and a current ratio of 6.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.04. Redwood Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $12.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,800.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 678,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after purchasing an additional 361,905 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Redwood Trust by 115,684.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 30,078 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Redwood Trust by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 229,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 74,610 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Redwood Trust by 454.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 55,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 45,527 shares in the last quarter. 71.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

