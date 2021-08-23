$153.31 Million in Sales Expected for QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) to post sales of $153.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for QuinStreet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $152.76 million to $153.85 million. QuinStreet reported sales of $139.27 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that QuinStreet will report full year sales of $639.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $635.66 million to $643.05 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $705.07 million, with estimates ranging from $687.24 million to $722.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for QuinStreet.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.36 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS.

In other news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 33,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $606,535.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,670,697.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,979 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $135,882.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 215,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,663,749.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,206 shares of company stock valued at $780,370. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 134.5% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the second quarter worth $40,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the first quarter worth $68,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 900.0% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the first quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QNST traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $16.95. The stock had a trading volume of 159,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,392. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.02. QuinStreet has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $25.99.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QuinStreet (QNST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.