Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 5,456 Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 266,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,456 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $19,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period.

Shares of MOAT traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.07. The stock had a trading volume of 267,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,037. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.90. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a one year low of $52.37 and a one year high of $76.22.

