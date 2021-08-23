iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Holdings Boosted by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $22,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,176,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,110,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,184 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,027,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,822,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,059 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,989,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,820,101,000 after purchasing an additional 358,540 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,069,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $688,120,000 after acquiring an additional 154,412 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,970,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $604,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,921 shares during the period. 71.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.19. 22,182,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,553,334. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.97 and a fifty-two week high of $82.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.62.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

