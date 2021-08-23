Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Has $1 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 188 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 273 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,435.85, for a total transaction of $116,920.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,927.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 4,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,781.88, for a total value of $11,277,741.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,637,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 465,752 shares of company stock valued at $323,857,048. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $57.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $2,825.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,212. The company has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,644.48. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,406.55 and a 52 week high of $2,800.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

