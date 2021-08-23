Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Receives $21.41 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.41.

RKT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

NYSE RKT traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $17.57. 3,577,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,124,053. Rocket Companies has a one year low of $16.22 and a one year high of $43.00. The firm has a market cap of $34.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 20.92 and a quick ratio of 20.92.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 96.16%. As a group, research analysts predict that Rocket Companies will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 54.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 2,865.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. 3.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

