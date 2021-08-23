Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Receives $21.41 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.41.
RKT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.
NYSE RKT traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $17.57. 3,577,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,124,053. Rocket Companies has a one year low of $16.22 and a one year high of $43.00. The firm has a market cap of $34.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 20.92 and a quick ratio of 20.92.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 54.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 2,865.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. 3.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Rocket Companies Company Profile
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
