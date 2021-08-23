DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DCC Public Limited Company provides sales, marketing, distribution and business support services. It serves energy, IT and entertainment products, healthcare, environmental services, food and beverage sectors. DCC Public Limited Company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Get DCC alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DCC in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of DCC in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DCC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Shares of DCCPF stock remained flat at $$84.96 during mid-day trading on Monday. DCC has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $91.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.12.

DCC Company Profile

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. This segment serves approximately 0.9 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

Recommended Story: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DCC (DCCPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.