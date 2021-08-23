6,250 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Bought by Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 36.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 52.2% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE traded up $1.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,437,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,903,223. The company has a market cap of $279.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.25. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $51.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.62.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

See Also: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.