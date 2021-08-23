Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) Receives €149.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €149.75 ($176.18).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €143.00 ($168.24) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group set a €155.00 ($182.35) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

EPA:ML traded down €0.85 ($1.00) on Monday, hitting €140.80 ($165.65). 372,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,093. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €137.09. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 52 week low of €106.95 ($125.82) and a 52 week high of €130.85 ($153.94).

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

