$180,000.00 in Sales Expected for Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) will announce sales of $180,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Anterix’s earnings. Anterix posted sales of $250,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 28%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Anterix will report full-year sales of $1.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $980,000.00 to $2.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $13.36 million, with estimates ranging from $3.17 million to $29.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Anterix.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.04). Anterix had a negative return on equity of 23.61% and a negative net margin of 6,051.24%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ATEX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Anterix from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Anterix from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anterix in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

In other news, CFO Timothy Gray sold 5,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $255,372.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,465,847.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Leslie B. Daniels purchased 1,000 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.35 per share, with a total value of $55,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,347.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,800 shares of company stock worth $156,779 and sold 35,938 shares worth $1,830,578. Company insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATEX. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Anterix during the first quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Anterix during the second quarter worth $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Anterix by 290.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Anterix during the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Anterix by 580.4% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ATEX traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.00. 42,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,933. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -19.52 and a beta of 0.44. Anterix has a 1 year low of $27.26 and a 1 year high of $64.96.

About Anterix

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

