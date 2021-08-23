Community Bank N.A. Reduces Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Community Bank N.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ITW traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $230.77. The company had a trading volume of 670,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.14 and a twelve month high of $242.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.30. The firm has a market cap of $72.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.08.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ITW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.88.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

