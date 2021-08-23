Conflux Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $279.63 Million (CFX)

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One Conflux Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000647 BTC on exchanges. Conflux Network has a market cap of $279.63 million and approximately $19.83 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,681.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,349.41 or 0.06741778 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $680.55 or 0.01369821 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.26 or 0.00378930 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.54 or 0.00137968 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $319.38 or 0.00642853 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.65 or 0.00339472 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006044 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.91 or 0.00333948 BTC.

About Conflux Network

Conflux Network (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 870,291,525 coins. The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

