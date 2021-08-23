Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases 7,344 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,344 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $22,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 0.8% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 23,499 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 18,766 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 511 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,556 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.52.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $327.74. 2,771,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,058,152. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $345.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $322.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.02 EPS. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.