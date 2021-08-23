Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $38.71 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,052,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,786 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $38,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 44,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 14,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.39 on Monday, reaching $37.05. 991,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,843,001. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $38.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.02.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.