Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 47,677 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,248,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,677 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises 1.4% of Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $107,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 31.3% during the second quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 6,085 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 15,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 139,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 26.7% during the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,399,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,405,000 after purchasing an additional 114,471 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.05. 316,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,667. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $64.88 and a 1-year high of $90.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.