The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $7,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,481,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 950,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,731,000 after buying an additional 8,664 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 10,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total value of $414,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $218,628.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 544,024 shares of company stock valued at $77,692,288 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock traded down $0.74 on Monday, reaching $144.35. 293,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,104,631. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.66. The stock has a market cap of $353.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.58.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

