Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $332.07 Million

Equities analysts expect Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) to report sales of $332.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Monro’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $320.04 million and the highest estimate coming in at $338.80 million. Monro reported sales of $288.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monro will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Monro.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Monro had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 7.02%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MNRO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

NASDAQ MNRO traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.30. The company had a trading volume of 101,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,397. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.70. Monro has a fifty-two week low of $39.39 and a fifty-two week high of $72.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 40.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.21%.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Broderick acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.39 per share, for a total transaction of $296,950.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,969,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Monro by 37.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,794,000 after acquiring an additional 37,541 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monro during the second quarter worth $672,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Monro by 101,466.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,141 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Monro by 289.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 33,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monro by 27.2% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 173,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,987,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

