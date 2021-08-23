Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Adevinta ASA in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Adevinta ASA in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Adevinta ASA in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Adevinta ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of ADEVF stock remained flat at $$20.23 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.51. Adevinta ASA has a 1-year low of $15.72 and a 1-year high of $20.23.

Adevinta ASA operates as an online classifieds company in France, Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 30 online classified marketplaces in generalist, real estate, cars, consumer goods, jobs, and other categories across a range of Websites and mobile applications in 16 countries.

