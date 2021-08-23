Brokerages Set MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Price Target at $62.20

Shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.20.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MTYFF shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$57.50 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. CIBC lifted their target price on MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on MTY Food Group from C$58.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

MTYFF stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.62. 730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.44. MTY Food Group has a one year low of $22.89 and a one year high of $55.53.

MTY Food Group, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of causal dining restaurants. It operates through the Canada and USA and International segments. The firm’s brands includes Au Vieux Duluth Express, Chick ‘n’ Chick, Cultures, Franx Supreme, Koryo Korea, Koya Japan, Burger, Panini, TacoTime, Tandori Cuisine Indian, TiKi-MiNG, Tutti Frutti, Vie&nam, Villa Madina Mediterranean Cuisine, Country Style, Croissant Plus, Jugo Juice, KiMoCHi, Sub, Buns Master, La Crémière, Sukiyaki, Sushi shop, TCBY Canada, Thai Express, and Valentine.

