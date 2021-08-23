AllSafe (ASAFE) Trading 18.5% Higher This Week

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One AllSafe coin can currently be bought for $0.0381 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AllSafe has traded up 18.5% against the U.S. dollar. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $348,863.85 and $1,154.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AllSafe alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00058080 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000732 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 89.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ASAFEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for AllSafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AllSafe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.