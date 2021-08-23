Catex Token (CATT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $65,609.00

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded 50.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Catex Token has a market cap of $2.30 million and $65,609.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Catex Token has traded 154.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Catex Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Catex Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00057612 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003277 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00015815 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00050940 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $408.74 or 0.00824693 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Catex Token Profile

Catex Token is a coin. It was first traded on October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,262,219,478 coins and its circulating supply is 764,538,331 coins. Catex Token’s official website is www.catex.io . Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @catexofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in China, Catex is a transaction mining exchange platform. It provides the users with the ability to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them using the available market pairs. The platform offers a hybrid solution where it is possible to perform crypto transactions and mine the platform tokens (CATT) at the same time, which will be used to return the transaction fees to the users. The expected return value of the fees is 110%. At Catex, 80% of the platform profit will be distributed to users holding CATT daily, the more CATT holding, the more dividends will get. The Catex (CATT) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) mineable Cryptocurrency on the trans-mining exchange, catex.io. As a CATT holder, the user becomes eligible to receive 80% of profits that are shared among CATT holders. The exchange performs weekly buybacks and burns of the circulating supply. CATT token holders also receive airdrops from newly listed projects. “

Catex Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Catex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Catex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CATTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Catex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Catex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.