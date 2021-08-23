DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. lessened its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 8,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 30,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at about $384,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 871.2% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam purchased 5,000 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DD stock traded up $0.87 on Monday, hitting $73.72. 1,522,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,498,476. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.49 and a 1-year high of $87.27. The firm has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.66.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Several research firms have commented on DD. Argus upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.71.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

