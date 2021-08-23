Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) is Evermore Global Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Evermore Global Advisors LLC lessened its position in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 459,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 161,204 shares during the quarter. Magnachip Semiconductor makes up about 9.6% of Evermore Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Evermore Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor were worth $10,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,594,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,604,000 after acquiring an additional 9,341 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,598,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,150,000 after buying an additional 97,842 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 178.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,575,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,227,000 after buying an additional 1,008,606 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,345,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 676,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,858,000 after buying an additional 77,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MX traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.16. The stock had a trading volume of 210,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,781. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $11.58 and a 1-year high of $26.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $890.00 million, a PE ratio of 2.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06). Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 65.76% and a return on equity of 9.06%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

