Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $11.95 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 213,247 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 7,240 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $11,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 21.6% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 33,232 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 26.9% during the first quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 22,909 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.0% during the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,787 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 18.0% during the first quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 56,615 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 8,633 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.4% during the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 186,202 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,827,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $87,779.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,782,521.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,733. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VZ traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.48. The stock had a trading volume of 489,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,445,537. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.02. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $53.83 and a one year high of $61.95. The stock has a market cap of $229.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.22%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.31.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

