Penta Hits Market Cap of $2.23 Million (PNT)

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Penta has a total market capitalization of $2.23 million and $21,960.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Penta coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Penta has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00057534 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003278 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00015851 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.23 or 0.00050834 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.99 or 0.00824095 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Penta Coin Profile

Penta (CRYPTO:PNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2020. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 coins. The official website for Penta is www.penta.global . Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling Penta

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Penta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Penta using one of the exchanges listed above.

