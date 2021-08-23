Brokerages Set Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Target Price at $81.20

Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.20.

KFY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securities increased their target price on Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th.

In related news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $2,470,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,558 shares in the company, valued at $10,627,889.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $1,090,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 337,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,574,380.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,819,610. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 68.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,018,000 after buying an additional 106,380 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 106,950.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 14,973 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 80.1% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 89,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,487,000 after buying an additional 39,758 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 11.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,264,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,320,000 after buying an additional 238,650 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 136.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 151,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,956,000 after buying an additional 87,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KFY traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,676. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 1.63. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $27.93 and a 1-year high of $74.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.12.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.23. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $557.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This is a boost from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.12%.

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

