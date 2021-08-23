Brokerages Set Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Target Price at $81.20

Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.20.
KFY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securities increased their target price on Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th.
In related news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $2,470,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,558 shares in the company, valued at $10,627,889.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $1,090,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 337,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,574,380.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,819,610. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.
NYSE KFY traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,676. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 1.63. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $27.93 and a 1-year high of $74.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.12.
Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.23. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $557.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This is a boost from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.12%.
About Korn Ferry
Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.
