Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI)

8/9/2021 – Commercial Vehicle Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Commercial Vehicle Group supplies interior systems, vision safety solutions and other cab-related products for the global commercial vehicle market, including the heavy-duty (Class 8) truck market, the construction market and other specialized transportation markets. The company’s products include suspension seat systems, interior trim systems, such as instrument and door panels, headliners, cabinetry and floor systems, mirrors, wiper systems, controls and switches specifically designed for applications in commercial vehicle cabs. “

8/5/2021 – Commercial Vehicle Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Colliers Securities.

8/5/2021 – Commercial Vehicle Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Commercial Vehicle Group supplies interior systems, vision safety solutions and other cab-related products for the global commercial vehicle market, including the heavy-duty (Class 8) truck market, the construction market and other specialized transportation markets. The company’s products include suspension seat systems, interior trim systems, such as instrument and door panels, headliners, cabinetry and floor systems, mirrors, wiper systems, controls and switches specifically designed for applications in commercial vehicle cabs. “

8/2/2021 – Commercial Vehicle Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

7/7/2021 – Commercial Vehicle Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Commercial Vehicle Group supplies interior systems, vision safety solutions and other cab-related products for the global commercial vehicle market, including the heavy-duty (Class 8) truck market, the construction market and other specialized transportation markets. The company’s products include suspension seat systems, interior trim systems, such as instrument and door panels, headliners, cabinetry and floor systems, mirrors, wiper systems, controls and switches specifically designed for applications in commercial vehicle cabs. “

7/5/2021 – Commercial Vehicle Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Commercial Vehicle Group supplies interior systems, vision safety solutions and other cab-related products for the global commercial vehicle market, including the heavy-duty (Class 8) truck market, the construction market and other specialized transportation markets. The company’s products include suspension seat systems, interior trim systems, such as instrument and door panels, headliners, cabinetry and floor systems, mirrors, wiper systems, controls and switches specifically designed for applications in commercial vehicle cabs. “

7/1/2021 – Commercial Vehicle Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Colliers Securities.

NASDAQ CVGI traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,976. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.19 million, a PE ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.65. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 24.12%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Harold C. Bevis acquired 20,935 shares of Commercial Vehicle Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $186,321.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Christopher H. Bohnert acquired 3,000 shares of Commercial Vehicle Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.79 per share, with a total value of $26,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,289 shares in the company, valued at $503,570.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. 53.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

