Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $43,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $57,000. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:XOM traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.91. The stock had a trading volume of 21,505,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,946,965. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $232.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.45. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $64.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.46.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Several research firms recently commented on XOM. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

