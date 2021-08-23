-$0.05 EPS Expected for AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AngioDynamics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). AngioDynamics posted earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 350%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AngioDynamics will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.02. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AngioDynamics.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ANGO shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Shares of ANGO stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.82. The company had a trading volume of 95,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,905. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. AngioDynamics has a fifty-two week low of $8.95 and a fifty-two week high of $30.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -33.93 and a beta of 0.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the first quarter worth $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 2,340.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,830 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in AngioDynamics in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in AngioDynamics in the second quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

