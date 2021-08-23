Matthew H. Peltz Sells 307,357 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Stock

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 307,357 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total transaction of $7,364,273.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of WEN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,559,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,726,277. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.94. The Wendy’s Company has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $29.46.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 9.87%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in The Wendy’s by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 637,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,926,000 after buying an additional 126,921 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in The Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,211,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in The Wendy’s by 181.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,116,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,150,000 after buying an additional 719,980 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in The Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in The Wendy’s by 97,895.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 42,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 42,095 shares during the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.88.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

