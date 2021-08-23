Insider Selling: Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) COO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $2,352,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Guy Chiarello also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 19th, Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of Fiserv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $4,708,400.00.

NASDAQ:FISV traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $117.87. 2,883,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,488,432. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.21. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.15 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.05 billion, a PE ratio of 70.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FISV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fiserv by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,948,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,796,000 after purchasing an additional 140,241 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Fiserv by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth $224,000. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in Fiserv by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 18,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

