Synex International Inc. (TSE:SXI) Director Daniel Russell Purchases 42,500 Shares

Synex International Inc. (TSE:SXI) Director Daniel Russell bought 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,325.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,690,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,360,190.19.

Daniel Russell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 17th, Daniel Russell bought 50,000 shares of Synex International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,000.00.

On Thursday, August 12th, Daniel Russell bought 35,000 shares of Synex International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,800.00.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Daniel Russell bought 60,000 shares of Synex International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,200.00.

Shares of TSE SXI traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$0.29. 50,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,083. The company has a market cap of C$11.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.65. Synex International Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.21 and a 52 week high of C$0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.31.

Synex International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates electric power generation facilities. The company provides consulting engineering services for the control and use of water, as well as related developments requiring civil, water resource, and environmental engineering projects primarily in the fields of hydrology, river engineering, fisheries and environmental assessment, water quality, site development services, water supply, hydro power, wastewater treatment and disposal, flood control, and storm water management projects.

