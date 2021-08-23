Glenn Garry Macneil Purchases 10,000 Shares of The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED) Stock

The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED) Senior Officer Glenn Garry Macneil purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 43,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$107,570.88.

The Westaim stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$2.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,923. The Westaim Co. has a 12-month low of C$2.02 and a 12-month high of C$2.85. The firm has a market cap of C$352.24 million and a P/E ratio of 45.56. The company has a quick ratio of 31.91, a current ratio of 31.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.57.

The Westaim (CVE:WED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$0.79 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that The Westaim Co. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cormark lifted their price target on shares of The Westaim from C$3.65 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

About The Westaim

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

