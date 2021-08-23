Community Bank N.A. Sells 820 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Community Bank N.A. lowered its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,107 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 27,315 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,991,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% in the first quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,413 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,884,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 217,747 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $26,095,000 after buying an additional 11,979 shares during the period. 67.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of ABT traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $125.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,794,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,507,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.50. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $100.34 and a 52 week high of $128.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

ABT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Cowen boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.82.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,100 shares of company stock worth $5,910,308 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.