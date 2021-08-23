Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

PYCR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ PYCR traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.86. 221,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,288. Paycor HCM has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $39.57.

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

