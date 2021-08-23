SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SkyWest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.67 to $1.38. SkyWest posted earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SkyWest will report full year earnings of $3.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $4.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SkyWest.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.94. SkyWest had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 3.89%.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SkyWest from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SkyWest by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,943,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $432,759,000 after purchasing an additional 475,223 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SkyWest by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,553,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,210,000 after purchasing an additional 198,483 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in SkyWest by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,510,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,186,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in SkyWest by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,087,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,979,000 after purchasing an additional 141,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in SkyWest by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,467,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,270,000 after buying an additional 410,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

SKYW stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.48. The stock had a trading volume of 446,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,931. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.19. SkyWest has a fifty-two week low of $27.44 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

