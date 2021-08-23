The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.80 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) will report sales of $58.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Beauty Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $60.60 million and the lowest is $57.00 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Beauty Health will report full year sales of $235.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $233.00 million to $238.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $292.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Beauty Health.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on The Beauty Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Benchmark increased their price objective on The Beauty Health from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The Beauty Health in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on The Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on The Beauty Health from $17.50 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Beauty Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. 59.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SKIN traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.93. 1,440,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,708. The Beauty Health has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $23.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.71.

About The Beauty Health

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

