International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) is Community Bank N.A.’s 5th Largest Position

Community Bank N.A. decreased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,774 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,086 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up about 2.3% of Community Bank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $19,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 11,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 127,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,754,000 after buying an additional 29,098 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,511,000. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 37,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

IBM stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $139.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,024,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,471,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $105.92 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The stock has a market cap of $125.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.63.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IBM. Societe Generale upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.86.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

