Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 592,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,688,000 after purchasing an additional 10,064 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 252,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,096,000 after purchasing an additional 10,783 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 191,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,976,000 after purchasing an additional 37,182 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 69,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$51.74 during mid-day trading on Monday. 527,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,363. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $51.61 and a 12 month high of $52.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.81.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%.

