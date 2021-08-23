NFT Index (NFTI) Price Up 21.4% Over Last Week

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded up 10.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. In the last week, NFT Index has traded up 21.4% against the dollar. One NFT Index coin can currently be purchased for $1,471.88 or 0.02963061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT Index has a market cap of $3.28 million and approximately $131,411.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00057909 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003280 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00015825 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00050743 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $410.24 or 0.00825850 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002077 BTC.

NFT Index Coin Profile

NFTI is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

NFT Index Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT Index should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

