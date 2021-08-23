Thomas D. Eckert Buys 10,000 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Stock

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Director Thomas D. Eckert bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.73 per share, with a total value of $177,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.05. 2,071,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,102,709. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 2.22. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 114.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.94 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist Securities upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,589,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,384,000 after purchasing an additional 483,058 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 4.5% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 20,624,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,076,000 after acquiring an additional 881,198 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 15.1% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,172,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,885 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,929,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,266,000 after acquiring an additional 311,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,834,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,468,000 after acquiring an additional 80,704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

