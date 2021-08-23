Thomas D. Eckert Buys 10,000 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Stock

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Director Thomas D. Eckert bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.73 per share, with a total value of $177,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.05. 2,071,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,102,709. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 2.22. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67.
Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 114.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.94 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,589,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,384,000 after purchasing an additional 483,058 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 4.5% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 20,624,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,076,000 after acquiring an additional 881,198 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 15.1% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,172,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,885 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,929,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,266,000 after acquiring an additional 311,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,834,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,468,000 after acquiring an additional 80,704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.
About Park Hotels & Resorts
Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.
Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?
Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.