OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Director Michael J. Mcconnell Purchases 5,000 Shares

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Director Michael J. Mcconnell purchased 5,000 shares of OneSpan stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.06 per share, with a total value of $90,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

OneSpan stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.89. The stock had a trading volume of 225,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,901. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.59 million, a P/E ratio of -39.35 and a beta of 0.58. OneSpan Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.85 and a 52-week high of $29.17.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.18 million. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSPN. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in OneSpan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in OneSpan by 809.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in OneSpan by 8,391.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in OneSpan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in OneSpan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

