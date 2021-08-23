Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) CAO Sells $44,888.04 in Stock

Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) CAO Marianne Zhen sold 2,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $44,888.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,493 shares in the company, valued at $584,617.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVA traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.64. 1,176,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,362. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 27.60 and a current ratio of 27.60. Innoviva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.21 and a 52-week high of $16.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.05.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.61. Innoviva had a return on equity of 51.66% and a net margin of 72.56%. On average, equities analysts expect that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INVA. TheStreet upgraded Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Innoviva by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 28,873 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innoviva by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 384,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 95,740 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Innoviva by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 82,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innoviva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Innoviva by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 22,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

