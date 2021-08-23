Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) CAO Sells $44,888.04 in Stock

Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) CAO Marianne Zhen sold 2,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $44,888.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,493 shares in the company, valued at $584,617.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:INVA traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.64. 1,176,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,362. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 27.60 and a current ratio of 27.60. Innoviva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.21 and a 52-week high of $16.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.05.
Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.61. Innoviva had a return on equity of 51.66% and a net margin of 72.56%. On average, equities analysts expect that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Innoviva by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 28,873 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innoviva by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 384,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 95,740 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Innoviva by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 82,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innoviva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Innoviva by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 22,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.
Innoviva Company Profile
Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.
