Insider Selling: Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) CMO Sells 3,650 Shares of Stock

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $56,173.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of VNDA traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.11. 277,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,431. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 0.48. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $21.86.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 7.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on VNDA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Vanda Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VNDA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

