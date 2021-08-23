Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 130 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 10,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWP stock traded up $1.46 on Monday, reaching $115.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,126. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.91. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $81.44 and a 1 year high of $116.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

